FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,481 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

