FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,687 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 752,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 111,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.85 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

