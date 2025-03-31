FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,938 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 1.1 %

GNOV stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

