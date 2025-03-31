FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $2,871,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

