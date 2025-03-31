FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $41.39 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $850.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

