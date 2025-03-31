FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $477,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.49 and a 200-day moving average of $509.90. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.