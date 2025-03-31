FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 551 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $253.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

