FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.