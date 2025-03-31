Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

GMR stock opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £107.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.42.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

