Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%.
Gaming Realms Price Performance
GMR stock opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £107.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.42.
About Gaming Realms
