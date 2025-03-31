General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Posts Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 162.24% and a negative net margin of 544.66%.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
GEVI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 22,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,182. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
About General Enterprise Ventures
