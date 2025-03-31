General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Posts Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 162.24% and a negative net margin of 544.66%.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

GEVI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 22,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,182. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

