Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

FINX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $277.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 208,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,015,000.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

