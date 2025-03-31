GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 101221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

