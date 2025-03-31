Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases 5,188 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

