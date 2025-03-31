Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

