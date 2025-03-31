Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.17 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

