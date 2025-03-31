Goepper Burkhardt LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $262.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

