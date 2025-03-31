Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSUN traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Get Golden Sun Health Technology Group alerts:

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.