Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GSUN traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.93.
About Golden Sun Health Technology Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Sun Health Technology Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.