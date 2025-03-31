Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $27.03. 1,353,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,583,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRRR. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 3,360.4% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 582,661 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

See Also

