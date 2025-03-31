Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $952.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $940.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.81. Graham has a 1-year low of $683.00 and a 1-year high of $993.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
