Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $952.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $940.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.81. Graham has a 1-year low of $683.00 and a 1-year high of $993.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Graham alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Graham Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Graham by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Graham by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Graham by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.