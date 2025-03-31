Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 319946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $871.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

