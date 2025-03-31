Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03), with a volume of 99905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

