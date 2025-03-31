Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GREEL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.66. 12,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

