Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) CFO Sells $19,482.40 in Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Mulvihill sold 24,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $19,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,231.20. This represents a 22.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Mulvihill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Christian Mulvihill sold 710 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $766.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Christian Mulvihill sold 723 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,178.49.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

