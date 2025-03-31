Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 1,723.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,570 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 1.03% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $94,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.1 %

GGAL stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.85. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.