GS Chain (LON:GSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GS Chain Trading Up 3.2 %
GSC stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. GS Chain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.79 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £3.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15.
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
