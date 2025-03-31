GS Chain (LON:GSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GS Chain Trading Up 3.2 %

GSC stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday. GS Chain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.79 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £3.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

