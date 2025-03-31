Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Releases Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guided Therapeutics
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.