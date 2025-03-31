Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Releases Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

