Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 146,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 102,499 shares.The stock last traded at $30.89 and had previously closed at $31.11.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

