Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HVT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.