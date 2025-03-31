Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $54.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

