Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $119.19 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

