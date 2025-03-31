Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

