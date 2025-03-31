Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $381,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after buying an additional 332,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

