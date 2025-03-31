Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,080 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

