Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $510.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

