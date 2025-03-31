Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,153,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,884,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12,397.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 243,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

