Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.76 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

