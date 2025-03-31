Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 403,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,478. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

