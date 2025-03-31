Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 403,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,478. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
About Healthcare Triangle
