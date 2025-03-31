HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,366 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.38% of HealthEquity worth $197,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
