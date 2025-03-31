Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

