Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Heritage Insurance worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 109.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 28,416.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 15.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of HRTG opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $210.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.87 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,339.60. The trade was a 14.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,228,218.16. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

