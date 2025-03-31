Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 13663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

