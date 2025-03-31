Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

