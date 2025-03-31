Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 248.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $172.98 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

