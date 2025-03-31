Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.