Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

