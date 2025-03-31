Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 3,575 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF makes up about 0.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NVDL opened at $38.00 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

