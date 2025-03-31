Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 840 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after buying an additional 1,716,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,579,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

