Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $129.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

