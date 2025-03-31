Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after buying an additional 354,374 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,774,000 after purchasing an additional 206,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HII traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.26. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $291.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

