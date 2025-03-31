Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 543260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $37,464,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,815,000 after buying an additional 1,139,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,712,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 650,951 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

