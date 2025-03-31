HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HWH International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWH International Stock Performance

HWH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 107,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,709. HWH International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

